Volka is distributed between two offices in Limassol. Our Product team is responsible for developing games; the Marketing team works on user acquisition; and the Admin team handles the important administrative, financial and legal work.

We work on-site in a modern business building in Limassol. We like a lot of space and a lot of air, and so we built our office to create a tranquil and comfortable environment, conductive to the state of flow.
Located in a historic three-story building in the heart of the city, our office offers a fresh, welcoming atmosphere – the perfect environment to feel inspired while staying focused and productive.
One thing our team members agree on is that relocation was a breeze. Volka handles all the paperwork to bring you to Cyprus and all the legwork to settle you here.

We help with opening the bank account, obtaining permits for you and your family and take over other bureaucratic matters that are an annoying necessity of moving to a new country. For you it will be like booking a vacation with a tourist agency. Except, you know, you’ll have to work here.

Moving to a new country may seem a little daunting, and we know that because most of us have been through it. There will be challenges for you to face, including finding a place to live, adjusting to the local way of life and finding new friends. But fear not, for Volka will support you along the way!

  • We'll arrange for temporary accommodations and provide a transfer to the office until you can find a place of your own
  • We offer benefits for housing rent, car purchase and childcare
  • We have allowances for lunches, psychotherapy sessions, language learning, and sports activities
  • We provide medical insurance for you and your family

Most importantly, in Volka you will find a warm and welcoming community of open, friendly people with a wide variety of interests, passion for games and a positive outlook on life.

If we sound like a good fit for you, then you may be a good fit for us. We're hiring!

