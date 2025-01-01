Who we are

We are a high-performing team of professionals who thrive in a focused environment. We achieve exceptional results through rigorous planning and disciplined execution, which allows us to deliver outstanding quality while protecting our time of leisure and rest.



Gaming is an inherent part of our lives. With a wide range of tastes across genres, we keep fresh the understanding of what it's like to have fun in a game. Together we apply this knowledge to create experiences full of joy and wonder for our players.

Our story

Our team began as a small group of friends with years of game dev experience and a burning desire to create a game that would be exquisitely beautiful and genuinely fun.

2015 2015 the Inception A vision is formed for a farming and adventure game with a laid-back vibe and dreamy art style. The first concept shot is created to feel it out. “Yes” — we think. “We want to make this game!” 2016 2016 VOLKA Volka Games is founded in Limassol. 2016 2016 the Launch Taonga is released on Facebook and rapidly ascends in the Top Grossing chart, becoming Best Web Game of the year! 2018 2018 the Portal Taonga Game Portal is launched. The game is now also available on a separate website, allowing players to access the same game account from Facebook and the Portal. 2019 2019 the Upgrade Working hard to outrun the approaching sunset of ActionScript, we rewrite Taonga from scratch to Haxe and release a completely new game client, seamlessly migrating all of our players. 2021 2021 Going Mobile The mobile version of Taonga is published on Google Appstore. Our small team is working on gradually improving the game while balancing the demands of the web version. 2025 2025 the Island Adventure Mobile Taonga is preparing for the Global Launch!

Work in Progress

Throughout the years we have kept to the core values, established in the very beginning: focus on the product and create delightful game experiences. We are working to expand the Taonga world to diverse audiences and platforms, while staying true to ourselves.