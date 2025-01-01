We are a high-performing team of professionals who thrive in a focused environment. We achieve exceptional
results through rigorous planning and disciplined execution, which allows us to deliver outstanding quality
while protecting our time of leisure and rest.
Gaming is an inherent part of our lives. With a wide range of tastes across genres, we keep fresh the understanding of what it's like to have fun in a game. Together we apply this knowledge to create experiences full of joy and wonder for our players.
Our team began as a small group of friends with years of game dev experience and a burning desire to create a game that would be exquisitely beautiful and genuinely fun.
A vision is formed for a farming and adventure game with a laid-back vibe and dreamy art style. The first concept shot is created to feel it out. “Yes” — we think. “We want to make this game!”
Volka Games is founded in Limassol.
Taonga is released on Facebook and rapidly ascends in the Top Grossing chart, becoming Best Web Game of the year!
Taonga Game Portal is launched. The game is now also available on a separate website, allowing players to access the same game account from Facebook and the Portal.
Working hard to outrun the approaching sunset of ActionScript, we rewrite Taonga from scratch to Haxe and release a completely new game client, seamlessly migrating all of our players.
The mobile version of Taonga is published on Google Appstore. Our small team is working on gradually improving the game while balancing the demands of the web version.
Mobile Taonga is preparing for the Global Launch!
Throughout the years we have kept to the core values, established in the very beginning: focus on the product and create delightful game experiences. We are working to expand the Taonga world to diverse audiences and platforms, while staying true to ourselves.
If we sound like a good fit for you, then you may be a good fit for us.