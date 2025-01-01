Careers

We are a high-performing team of professionals who thrive in a focused environment. We achieve exceptional results through rigorous planning and disciplined execution, which allows us to deliver outstanding quality while protecting our time of leisure and rest.

Gaming is an inherent part of our lives. With a wide range of tastes across genres, we keep fresh the understanding of what it's like to have fun in a game. Together we apply this knowledge to create experiences full of joy and wonder for our players.

Our story

Our team began as a small group of friends with years of game dev experience and a burning desire to create a game that would be exquisitely beautiful and genuinely fun.

2015
2015

the Inception

A vision is formed for a farming and adventure game with a laid-back vibe and dreamy art style. The first concept shot is created to feel it out. “Yes” — we think. “We want to make this game!”

story_photo_2015
2016
2016

VOLKA

Volka Games is founded in Limassol.

story_photo_2016
2016
2016

the Launch

Taonga is released on Facebook and rapidly ascends in the Top Grossing chart, becoming Best Web Game of the year!

story_photo_2016
2018
2018

the Portal

Taonga Game Portal is launched. The game is now also available on a separate website, allowing players to access the same game account from Facebook and the Portal.

2019
2019

the Upgrade

Working hard to outrun the approaching sunset of ActionScript, we rewrite Taonga from scratch to Haxe and release a completely new game client, seamlessly migrating all of our players.

2021
2021

Going Mobile

The mobile version of Taonga is published on Google Appstore. Our small team is working on gradually improving the game while balancing the demands of the web version.

2025
2025

the Island Adventure

Mobile Taonga is preparing for the Global Launch!

story_photo_2025

Work in Progress

Throughout the years we have kept to the core values, established in the very beginning: focus on the product and create delightful game experiences. We are working to expand the Taonga world to diverse audiences and platforms, while staying true to ourselves.

If we sound like a good fit for you, then you may be a good fit for us. We're hiring!

