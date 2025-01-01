Volka is developing the Taonga web and mobile games. We are committed to expanding and enhancing our games, enriching them with new content and features, to bring joy and delight to our players across the world!
Taonga is the original browser game, set on a tropical archipelago and first released on Facebook in 2016. Taonga features exciting adventures on various islands, gathering resources and growing crops, building and crafting, fighting, trading, fishing and many other engaging activities.
The game has a rich history and is frequently updated with new events and adventures. Taonga is available to play for free on its own Web Portal.
The mobile Taonga is available in Google App Store since 2021. Although the setting is the same, we have created a new original story and game features to provide the best experience to mobile players.
