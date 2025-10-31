Here’s a peek at what our team is up to when we are not busy developing games.
Fun day at Sayious Adventure Park: we tried our hand at archery, mountain biking and paintball!
We love all kinds of board games, but Mafia is without question our team's game of choice. At the latest party we had to set up no fewer than three tables running at the same time!
We took our families to Columbia Resort to celebrate Volka's birthday: a whole day on the beach, then a birthday dinner as the sun went down and, naturally, board games!
Our team gathered in costume to solve a murder mystery in an abandoned ruin. The culprit was unmasked! But... We have yet to do a full headcount since the return.
Team Volka at the Limassol Marathon!
We spent the day at Adventure Mountain Park in Kyperounta, where everyone picked an adventure to their own taste: hiking, rock climbing, archery lessons, paintball, or just chilling by the fire with a mug of mulled wine.
We took the party to the beach this time: an evening at Columbia Sun, with dancing and karaoke against the sound of the sea.
Since young children and dogs can rarely join our team outings, this year we held a gathering just for them. At the Kids & Dogs event they played together, decorated T-shirts, roasted marshmallows and ran around to their hearts' content. The experiment was deemed a resounding success and immediately pencilled in for next year 📝
Halloween is, without a doubt, the single most beloved event on our calendar. By long-standing tradition we arrive in costume in the morning and stay in character until the evening party. Each year we also strive to schedule as many interviews as possible for this date, so that candidates can see us at our best 🧙🧛🏻♀️🧟
As the cooler months are finally upon us, we ventured out into the mountains for a light hike, amazing views and a bit of rock-climbing for the adventurous souls 🥾
We celebrated the start of the new year with a cozy party, together with our partners and children. Tasks for 2025 – completed, annual speech – given, Secret Santa exchange – without incident. And with that, we are ready to enjoy the winter festivities!
...on our roof! 🎭 We celebrated Tsiknopempti – the Smoky Thursday – right on top of our office. The event brought together the whole team with carnival music, dazzling outfits and the mandatory grilled meats, vegetables and halloumi. Steeped in local tradition, it was an especially valuable way to fast-track the integration of our new employees and, of course, to sample some top-notch souvlakia.
This year the weather did not play nice at all – the morning was overcast, and then it started raining! Nevertheless, our running team persevered to the finish line, soaked but proud.
Our Product team went out to Minthis Resort with the lofty goal of learning to play golf. While national champions have yet to emerge among us, quite a few developers discovered that they actually have a knack for this sport. For those mindful of their backs and wrists there was a relaxing yoga session in the hills. We wrapped up the day with a light lunch and an unequivocal agreement to visit again 😎
We celebrated our 10th birthday at a traditional Cypriot winery in the mountains just outside Limassol. The event was designed after a Cypriot wedding, showcasing local traditions: dance, music and even plate-smashing!
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