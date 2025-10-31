Golf lessons at Minthis

Our Product team went out to Minthis Resort with the lofty goal of learning to play golf. While national champions have yet to emerge among us, quite a few developers discovered that they actually have a knack for this sport. For those mindful of their backs and wrists there was a relaxing yoga session in the hills. We wrapped up the day with a light lunch and an unequivocal agreement to visit again 😎